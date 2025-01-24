New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) BSE-listed DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has signed a term sheet for a strategic merger with AVPL International.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A joint release announcing the strategic merger said the move marks a significant step towards strengthening India's position as a global leader in drone technology and innovation.

"DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has officially signed a term sheet for a strategic merger with AVPL International (AITMC Ventures Ltd), marking a pivotal moment in India's drone technology landscape," it said.

The collaboration aims to transform the Indian drone ecosystem by combining DroneAcharya's expertise in R&D and innovation with AVPL's vast infrastructure and talent-skilling capabilities, the release said.

Together, the companies plan to drive advancements in drone manufacturing, ensuring state-of-the-art technology is accessible across industries such as agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, and defence.

Preet Sandhuu, Founder and Managing Director of AVPL International described the merger as a "transformative leap forward" for the drone and technology sectors in India.

"By combining our infrastructure and talent creation capabilities with DroneAcharya's innovation and R&D, we are uniquely positioned to drive cutting-edge solutions and foster sustainable growth. Our goal is not just to scale operations but to redefine the possibilities for the drone ecosystem in India and beyond," Sandhuu said.

The companies will develop advanced drones integrated with technologies like AI, IoT, blockchain, and robotics, while also building a skilled workforce to strengthen the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem.

Prateek Srivastava, Founder of DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, said the merger represents a powerful synergy of innovation, technology and talent.

"By integrating DroneAcharya's technological expertise with AVPL's operational scale and incubation hubs, we are poised to redefine drone innovation in India. Together, we will not only create advanced drones embedded with AI, IoT, and robotics but also build a future-ready ecosystem that caters to diverse sectors from agriculture to defense," Srivastava said.

AVPL International operates across 12 Indian states, managing 50 Global Incubation and Skill Hubs (GISH) and 20 World Incubation and Skill Hubs (WISH), focusing on drones and agriculture. DroneAcharya, a prominent player in the drone technology space, debuted in the public market in December 2022.

