Gurugram, Dec 1 (PTI) A team of Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB) here arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 183 heavy dose injections of drugs from his possession, said an official.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the Sohna police station under the NDPS Act, he added.

According to an official of HNCB Gurugram, their team had received a tip-off that a drug peddler was going from Palwal towards Sohna with the injections of drugs. Acting on this, the team conducted a raid and arrested the accused from the Palwal Road in Sohna.

A senior officer said that the price of the injections recovered is in lakhs. The accused is yet to be identified.

He added that the team is interrogating the accused. Only after this, it will be clear from where the accused had brought this injection and where he was taking it, he said.

