Farrukhabad (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) An inebriated man allegedly thrashed his wife to death in the Kamalganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Dhirendra reached home in a drunken state and attacked his 32-year-old wife Aarti on her head with a stick while she was sleeping, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam: Response Sheet of Common Admission Test Examination Released at iimcat.ac.in, Raise Objections Till December 8.

She was taken to the Community Health Center in Kamalganj where doctors declared her dead, he said.

According to police, Dhirendra has suspicion over his wife's character and allegedly attacked her over it.

Also Read | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Starrer To Release on Republic Day, 2024.

On the complaint of Aarti's brother Rajiv, a case of murder has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested.

Kumar said Aarti was married to Dhirendra 12 years ago and they have three children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)