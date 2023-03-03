Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Dubai-headquartered Airways Aviation has formed a strategic alliance with Hyderabad-based Asia Pacific Flight Training Academy for a pilot foundation programme.

The joint programme, to be commenced from May, will include several flexible training programmes designed for both student and airline partner needs.

These include hybrid programmes offering both Indian DGCA and EASA (European) or CASA (Australian), Commercial Pilot Licences, along with options for aviation graduate degree programmes from European and Australian universities, a release said on Friday.

Airways Aviation Group operates across Europe, Australia, and Middle East & Africa.

The Indian aviation industry and the government are focused on developing a robust pipeline of well-trained pilots and other aviation professionals.

It is therefore prudent that Indian flight training organisations (along with their airline counterparts) establish new and robust strategic education and training alliances with established international partners, it said.

"We feel we have found the right organisation to grow and develop our strategic plans... APFT has been actively seeking international partners with best global standards and practices consistent with the Indian DGCA requirements," said Romy Hawatt, founder and chairman, Airways Aviation Group.

The new Airways Aviation India office will be located at the GMR Aero Towers along with the APFT office at The Aero City Hyderabad International Airport campus, as per the release.

"APFT has already purchased three advanced flight training aircraft with the aim to grow to over 20 aircraft in the coming years," said Hemanth D P, CEO of APFT and former chief commercial officer & chief operating officer of GMR Airports.

The collaboration plans to start delivering its pilot foundation programme to prospective Indian aviators from May, added Hawatt.

