Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) EagleBurgmann, a joint venture between the German Freudenberg Group and the Japanese Eagle Industry Group has set up its shared services center under its expansion drive, the company said on Tuesday.

EagleBurgmann manufactures mechanical seals, expansion joints, packings and gaskets for high-performance applications. Mechanical seals are key components in water desalination facilities, sewage treatment plants, or in vaccine and pharmaceutical production.

The company is a leader and technology partner for customers in sectors like food and beverage, oil and gas, chemicals, water, and pharmaceuticals.

The new site located in Taramani, Chennai -- operates as Shared Services Centre providing standardized transactional processes across the Western hemisphere of the EagleBurgmann organization and delivering end-to-end processes as a major part of the company's value chain.

"I am delighted to celebrate EagleBurgmann's success in India together with our local colleagues. Their commitment and talent is a valued contribution to EagleBurgmann's diverse and international workforce," company CFO Sebastian Weiss who inaugurated the facility said.

The new centre has 120 personnel engaged in engineering and technical sales support, information technology and finance and controlling.

