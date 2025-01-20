New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) EKI Energy Services (EKI) on Monday announced its commitment to reduce 42 per cent greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The company has also joined hands with the UK-based Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to meet its targets.

Under SBTi's standards EKI has committed to a 42 per cent reduction in its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, using 2023 as its base year, the company said.

Its Co2 reduction plan has also got approval from the global climate action body, EKI said.

"Our alignment with SBTi's rigorous standards signifies a defining moment in our journey towards a low-carbon future. We are...helping both our organisation and our clients drive positive environmental impact and build resilience against climate change," EKI CMD Manish Dabkara said.

UK-based SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

It develops standards and tools and provides guidance to companies with a framework for setting ambitious emission reduction targets aligned with climate science.

