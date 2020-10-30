New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) on Friday announced appointment of PVG Menon as its chief executive officer.

Menon will be responsible for overseeing the operations of ESSCI and work closely with its governing Council on strategic issues related to the growth of the electronic systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) industry in India.

"Over the years, we have successfully skilled over a million professionals for the ESDM industry and have a wide footprint across India. We are also looking at raising the bar for skill development for this sector, so as to achieve global quality training, and make it available in India. We welcome PVG Menon on board and wish him the best," Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman, ESSCI and Founder HCL said in a statement.

ESSCI works with industry, the National Skill Development Corporation, and the Ministry of Electronics and IT to provide both skilling and re-skilling services to the industry.

"The ESDM industry is one of the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy and has huge potential to add significant value to the country. It will be an important contributor to achieving the vision of a trillion dollar manufacturing economy for India," Menon said.

The promoters of ESSCI comprise ELCINA Electronic Industries Association of India, India Electronics & Semiconductor Association, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association, Manufacturer's Association for Information Technology, Indian Printed Circuit Association and Electrical Lamp and Component Manufacturers Association of India.

It has two government nominees also on board.

Prior to taking up this role, Menon was the President & CEO of VANN Consulting and has over three decades of experience in the development, marketing and management of technology.

Before that, Menon led the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and also has rich industry experience in the electronics and semiconductor industry, the statement said.

