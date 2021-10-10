Rangia (Assam), Oct 10 (PTI) A team of Sashastra Seema Bal personnel recovered one tokay gecko, an endangered lizard species, near the India-Bhutan border in Assam's Baksa district and two persons were held in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel of 24 battalion of SSB, Rangia along with the state forest department staffers carried out a search operation in Bimlanagar village and seized the rare lizard from the two wildlife smugglers, he said.

The lizard and the two persons were handed over to the officials of the Forest Range Office at Kumarikata.

A case has been registered under Forest Act, he added.

