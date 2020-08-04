New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Retirement fund body EPFO's Delhi West office has processed 100 per cent COVID-19 claims within 24 hours for non-stop 100 days and disbursed Rs 140 crore, an official statement said.

Under the COVID-19 non-refundable advance facility, the members can withdraw three months' basic wages (basic pay plus dearness allowance) or half of the total accumulation in his or her Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account, whichever is less.

This advance is provided to members to meet exigencies due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Delhi West office has achieved the unique distinction of processing 100 per cent COVID-19 claims within 24 hours for non-stop 100 days, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Uttam Prakash said in the statement.

Around 91,000 claims were processed, with total disbursal of Rs 140 crore, Kumar added.

Delhi West is EPFO's largest office in Delhi and the second-largest in the country in terms of receipt of claims.

The Delhi West office has settled 1.75 lakh claims disbursing an amount of around Rs 570 crore so far this fiscal.

To resolve grievances, the Delhi West office has come up with a dedicated WhatsApp service for reducing physical contact and enable access from anywhere, the statement said.

To support employers for availing benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY), a special WhatsApp service has been provided for immediate education and assistance, it added.

The PMGKY has provisions for absorbing the employee's and employer's share of the provident fund by the Government of India for establishments that employ up to 100 people whose salaries are up to Rs 15,000.

