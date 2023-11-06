New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The initial public offer (IPO) of ESAF Small Finance Bank was subscribed 8.30 times on Day 2 of the subscription on Monday.

The Rs 463-crore IPO received bids for 47,92,07,250 shares against 5,77,28,408 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors got 20.16 times subscription while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 7.88 times subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.04 times.

The initial public offer of ESAF Small Finance Bank got subscribed by 1.74 times on the first day of subscription on Friday.

The public offer has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 390.7 crore and offer for sale of up to Rs 72.3 crore.

The initial share sale has a price range of Rs 57-60 a share.

Those selling shares in the OFS are promoter ESAF Financial Holdings Private Ltd, and other shareholders -- PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Ltd and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd.

ESAF Small Finance Bank on Thursday said it has collected Rs 135 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised to augment the bank's Tier-1 capital base.

ESAF Small Finance Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India in terms of client base size, yield on advances, net interest margin, assets under management, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), total deposit CAGR, loan portfolio concentration in rural and semi-urban areas and ratio of micro loan advances to gross advances.

ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management are the managers to the offer.

The equity shares of the bank will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

