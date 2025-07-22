New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Escape Plan, a Bengaluru-based lifestyle startup, has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 45 crore) in seed funding led by clutch of investors including Jungle Ventures and Fireside Ventures.

The funding will be utilised to expand the company's retail footprint, accelerate customer acquisition, and strengthen its quick-commerce integrations, Escape Plan said in a statement.

Over the next 18-24 months, Escape Plan plans to launch over 100 offline stores across India, it said.

The company also plans to integrate with quick-commerce and travel discovery platforms to offer 1-hour delivery in key markets, addressing the growing need for last-minute travel solutions and gifting.

"Our aim is to build a platform that offers curated, functional, and design-forward products for this rapidly growing consumer base and elevate the experience of people while travelling," said Escape Plan founder & CEO Abhinav Pathak.

Escape Plan offers a curated multi-brand ecosystem of travel gear — including luggage, duffels, backpacks, slings, pouches, and modular accessories — combining style, function, and accessibility.

