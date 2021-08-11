New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Essar Shipping on Wednesday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 311.43 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a 'loss after share of profit/loss of associate' of Rs 103.22 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 LIVE News Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Watch 4 Series Launched.

Its total income from operations in the June 2020 quarter rose to 154.79 crore, against Rs 149.40 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 284.13 crore, compared with Rs 242.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Idol of ‘Nandi’ Stolen from Temple in East Godavari.

"COVID-19 has impacted the entire economy and business operations of the group, especially during the quarter under review," the company said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)