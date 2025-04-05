Faridabad, Apr 5 (PTI) Six people were arrested from Jaipur in connection to cheating a woman from Faridabad by luring her with an online part-time job, police said on Saturday.

All six persons were sent to four days of police remand after being produced in a city court, Faridabad cyber police said. Among them was a final-year college student and an employee of a cloth store.

According to the complaint, who is a resident of SGM Nagar, Faridabad, she received a message on WhatsApp regarding a part-time job.

The woman was paid Rs 850 for completing the "first 25 tasks". Soon after, the complainant was added to a Telegram group and she was asked to pay Rs 10,000 to continue.

Police said the fraudsters allegedly received Rs. 1,44,500 deposited in bank accounts through various transactions and the victims of the scam were not allowed to retrieve their money.

After this, the woman approached the police and an FIR was registered at cyber police station, NIT, Faridabad.

Kunal Khamani, Heeralal, Raju Ram, Subhash, Jeetu Kumawat and Kamal were involved in handling the bank accounts where the money was deposited and those who took out money from it.

