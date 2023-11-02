Phagwara (Punjab), Nov 2 (PTI) The Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) Thursday began an indefinite dharna to protest non-clearance of cane farmers' dues of about Rs 42 crore by a sugar mill here.

The farmers said the amount has been pending for the last three years.

BKU(D) senior vice president Kirpal Singh Moosapur, while addressing the protesters, alleged an inordinate delay in the clearance of dues and the commencement of cane crushing season.

He demanded payment of dues with interest.

The mill is currently sealed by the district administration.

Moosapur also disclosed that Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has invited a BKU(D) delegation for talks in Chandigarh.

In September, the farmers had locked the gates of the sugar mill and had held a four-day dharna to put pressure on authorities to clear THE dues after its owners had reneged on their promise of clearing the dues in instalments.

