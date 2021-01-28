New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country jumped to USD 8.51 billion in November 2020 from USD 2.8 billion in the same month of 2019, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry data.

Total FDI, including re-invested earnings and other capital, during the month under review grew by 81 per cent to USD 10.15 billion.

The data also showed that FDI grew by 37 per cent to USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020.

"Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country," the ministry said.

