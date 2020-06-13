Latest News | Finance Ministry Crosses 2 Million Followers on Twitter

Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 07:16 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Followers of the Finance Ministry Twitter handle has crossed the 2 million mark.

The ministry started its twitter handle @FinMinIndia in July 2014.

"We are very glad that 2 Million Tweeple are connected with us now. Thank you for staying connected with us. Stay Connected," the ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.

The other ministry on the Raisina Hills like the Home Ministry has 4.9 million followers while the defence ministry has 0.5 million or 530 thousand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

