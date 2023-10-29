Firozabad (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Several shops at a timber market in Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh were gutted in a fire early Sunday, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire which broke out around 3.30 am.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari said eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

The fire was put off around 8 am, he added.

Officials are trying to ascertain what triggered the blaze, he said, adding the damage caused by it is also being assessed.

