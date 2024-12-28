New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Godavari Hostel, officials said. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

Videos shared by the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) showed flames and smoke emerging from an electrical panel board.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the fire originated in an air-conditioning unit Friday night.

"We received a call at 10.18 pm. It was a minor fire in electrical equipment. One fire tender was rushed to the site, and it took 15 minutes to douse the flames," a DFS official said.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said the fire was immediately tended to.

"I visited Godavari Hostel in the morning. A short circuit occurred on the third floor of the West Wing, which was immediately brought under control. The wireman and electrical department were present, and the cause was identified as overload due to the use of heaters by the inmates. No one was injured, and the situation is under control," she said.

In a post on X, JNUSU president Dhananjay blamed the incident on "poor safety measures" at the hostels.

"The JNU administration and vice chancellor have pushed JNU students into the jaws of death. The fire in Godavari Hostel is proof of this," he said.

"The JNUSU has repeatedly raised concerns about the safety and renovation of hostels with the administration, but the response has always been that the government is not providing funds. This RSS-backed administration and government have driven JNU into a state of deterioration," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)