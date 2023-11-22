Bareilly (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A joint team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and the police arrested four alleged smugglers and recovered 300 grams of smack worth Rs 30 lakh from their possession here on Wednesday, police said.

A case has been registered against those arrested at the Mirganj police station here and further investigations are on, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Dehat, Mukesh Chandra Mishra, said the joint team arrested four persons from Mirganj's Karaura-Gawara road and recovered 300 grams of smack, four mobiles and two bikes from their possession.

The SP said the smugglers disclosed during interrogation that they had bought the smack from a person they met on the highway in Fatehganj West town.

The smugglers said that they were not aware of his name and address, he added.

The SP said the smugglers also disclosed that they sold the smack "at good prices" and distributed the profit among themselves.

