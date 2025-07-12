Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) Digital platform for mutual funds and investment solutions provider FundsIndia has appointed Akshay Sapru as its Group Chief Executive Officer, the company said on Saturday.

FundsIndia is backed by private equity firm WestBridge Capital, a majority stakeholder in the city-based firm.

On his new role, Akshay Sapru would report to the Board of Directors and lead the company's strategic direction and growth across all verticals, FundsIndia said in a company statement.

With a career spanning over 27 years in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, Akshay Sapru brings a wealth of domain knowledge and multifaceted leadership skills to FundsIndia. His expertise covers a broad spectrum, including retail banking, private wealth management, sales and digital innovation, it said.

WestBridge Capital's Managing Partner Sandeep Singhal said, "His rich experience and strategic mindset will play a vital role in accelerating FundsIndia's growth journey and help the firm deliver more value to clients across India."

"We look forward to Akshay leading the company's evolution towards a digitally driven full-service wealth management solutions provider," Singhal said.

