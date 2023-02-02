Srinagar, Feb 2 (PTI) Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Thursday said a G20 event in Jammu and Kashmir will give a massive boost to the economy of the region.

"Our region will get a massive boost in terms of its economy, especially tourism," KCCI president Sheikh Aashiq told reporters here.

He was responding to a question on how holding a G20 event in Kashmir will affect the place.

"Our handicrafts and tourism destinations will be highlighted on the global platform," he added.

Aashiq said though no dates have been finalised for the G20 event in Kashmir, the KCCI will put its best foot forward whenever it happens. "We will be at the forefront."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been making preparations to host one of the G20 events in May this year. Srinagar is likely to host one of the G20 events for which we are preparing in advance, officials said here.

The administration is sprucing up the city for the major event as all major roads and areas are being repaired.

Development works are going on in full swing in Srinagar city with a focus on completing the drainage and road projects.

Normally, no development works are undertaken during the winter months in Kashmir due to freezing temperatures, but the administration has made an exception this year due to the likelihood of Srinagar hosting a G20 event.

