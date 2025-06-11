New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday congratulated Maruti Suzuki India for achieving a 5 star Bharat NCAP rating for its all-new Dzire model.

In 2023, Gadkari had launched the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), which is aimed at improving road safety standards of motors vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared for 13,735 Posts: Know How to Download Scorecard at sbi.co.in and Next Steps for Junior Associate Recruitment.

"Congratulations to Maruti Suzuki India for achieving a 5***** Bharat NCAP rating for the All-New Dzire — a proud milestone for Made-in-India cars," he said in a post on X.

Gadkari further said it is heartening to witness mainstream models setting new benchmarks in vehicle safety.

Also Read | What Are the New AC Temperature Rules and Why Is the Government Introducing Them? Here's Everything You Need To Know.

Encouraging too is the brand's swift adoption of advanced active and passive safety features, including 6 air bags across its lineup, the minister added.

"With #BharatNCAP, we aim to raise public awareness on vehicular safety, enabling customers to make informed decisions and prioritize safety while purchasing vehicles," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)