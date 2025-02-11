Gorakhpur, Feb 11 (PTI) Geeta Press has come out with a new illustrated edition of 'Shri Krishna Leela Darshan', originally printed in 1938. Three thousand copies have been printed, with 50 sent to Nepal, officials at Geeta Press said on Tuesday.

Republished after 87 years, the new edition of the book will have coloured illustrations for a more immersive reading experience, as opposed to the older edition that was purely textual, it said.

The book, authored by Sant Prabhudatt Brahmachari, tells tales of Lord Krishna's childhood. The first edition was priced at just Rs 2.50.

The 256-page book will have high-quality paper and the illustrated edition is designed to appeal to young readers and devotees alike, Geeta Press said.

Geeta Press has distributed copies to its branches across India and may consider additional prints based on demand.

"This book has always been cherished by readers. Given the demand, we decided to bring it back in a new, more appealing format. If interest continues to rise, we will print more copies,” said Lal Mani Tiwari, manager of Geeta Press.

