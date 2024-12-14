Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was nabbed Saturday for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments from a locker of Bank of Baroda Raj Chupla intersection branch in Ghaziabad, police said.

An FIR in connection with the theft was reported on October 25.

Almost two months on, police on Saturday arrested the culprit, Priya Garg, from Adarsh Nagar colony, DCP Rural NK Tiwari said at a press conference.

During interrogation, Garg, who too has a locker at the same branch, confessed to have committed the theft.

"I have a locker next to Isha Goyal's locker in Bank of Baroda, Modinagar branch, which is being operated by me and my husband Nitin Garg. On October 19, 2024, when we went to the bank to operate our locker, we saw that locker B-42 was opened.

"Upon opening it, we saw gold and silver ornaments lying inside. My husband and I got tempted and stole the entire jewellery," Garg said in her confession, according to the officer.

Police recovered more than 360 grams in gold ornaments and 1 kilogram of silver from her possession, he said.

While Garg has been sent to jail, her husband remains absconding.

