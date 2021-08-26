Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Thursday said it has handled a shipment using the next generation temperature-controlled air cargo containers, Envirotainer Releye RLP, which has made it the first cargo terminal in India & South Asia region to do so.

GHAC, which is a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited, is a hub and partner station for Envirotainer in India.

GHAC team worked closely with the Envirotainer team and partner airlines to ensure that all the infrastructure, protocols and procedures were in place to induct the RLP containers which is being done for the first time in India at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal, the company stated.

Envirotainer has introduced the RLP size for the first time in an active container in the industry, it said.

The start of Releye RLP handling by GHAC will now allow leading pharma companies and other shippers in India to easily access the next generation active cooled container solution to move their temperature-sensitive shipments easily and effectively, it said.

Releye RLP is the next generation temperature-controlled air cargo container introduced by Envirotainer, offering superior performance, up to 50 per cent higher space efficiency, advanced live monitoring, and control features with an unparalleled ability to maintain the temperature of shipment for up to 170 hours, the highest in the world today, according to GMR.

Envirotainer active heating and cooling containers are one of the preferred options for movement of highly temperature-sensitive air cargo shipments globally. Pharmaceuticals and vaccines need to be protected from the vagaries of temperature excursions at all times throughout the supply chain providing an unbroken cold chain, irrespective of location, time of day or mode of handling, this is the preferred choice, according to the release.

With Hyderabad region being home to one of the largest concentrations of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing globally, the introduction of the Releye RLP containers in the market will further strengthen the global supply chain for the movement of these vaccines, GMR said.

