New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday tweeted about his recent meeting with Intel CEO, Pat Gelsinger and said discussions were around India's semiconductor programme, and the roadmap in mobility, technology and auto innovation.

Gelsinger had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, and a statement by the Prime Minister's Office last evening had said they had "discussions on subjects relating to tech, research, and innovation".

Chandrasekhar on Thursday tweeted: "Good meeting yday(yesterday) with @PGelsinger n @intel team at @GoI_MeitY to discuss @Semicon_India n India's roadmap in Mobility, Tech n Auto Innovation as outlined by @nitin_gadkari @AshwiniVaishnaw @DrJitendraSingh".

Along with his tweet, Chandrasekhar posted photos from the meeting, which was also attended by IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Intel CEO's visit to India comes at a time when the government has announced a Rs 76,000-crore scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing here, in a bid to position the country as a global hub for hi-tech production, and attract large chip-makers.

In a statement, Intel said this was Gelsinger's first India visit since becoming the CEO of the company in 2021.

"As part of his visit, he met with the Prime Minister of India to discuss Intel's efforts in the country to accelerate innovation and adoption of key emerging technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), 5G, and help prepare an AI-ready next-generation workforce through its Digital Readiness programmes," Intel said.

Intel reaffirmed its commitment to India and continued collaboration with the relevant ministries on the adoption of key emerging technologies, the statement added.

To a specific e-mail query about the company's plans, Intel in a separate statement said: "While we are encouraged to see the Indian government's commitment to building a regional semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, we currently have no definitive plans for manufacturing in India."

Intel India is Intel's largest design center outside of the US and the company has been investing towards accelerating innovation and design engineering in India over the last two decades, the statement added.

