Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (PTI) Train services in the Kolkata-Mumbai route via Jharsuguda were affected for some time on Monday as two wagons of a goods train derailed at Lajkura near Brajrajnagar station in Odisha, railway sources said.

The third and fourth coaches from the engine of the train jumped the rails. There is no major damage to the train and no casualty was reported.

The matter is being investigated, the sources said adding that train services were affected on the Kolkata-Mumbai line for some time.

This is the third incident of derailment in Odisha this month.

On Saturday, two front wheels of the guard-cum-luggage van of the Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express derailed at a level crossing near Bhadrak. At least four coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special train jumped the rails between Jeypore and Chatriput stations in Koraput district on September 12.

