New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The government on Monday extended the permission by a year for import of urea (agri grade) through India Potash Ltd till March 2025.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's (DGFT) notification, "import of urea (agricultural grade) on government account is allowed through Indian Potash Ltd ...till March 31, 2025".

Also Read | UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 1,544 Assistant Teacher Posts, Know How to Apply From March 22 at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Urea imports stood at USD 1.81 billion during April-January this fiscal. The fertiliser is mainly imported from China, Oman and Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)