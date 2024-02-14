New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The government on Wednesday invited fresh applications from importers for giving licence for imports of 1,200 tonnes of muskmelon seeds.

India has capped imports of muskmelon seeds at 1,200 tonnes and an authorisation or licence is required for its imports.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 Released at psc.ap.gov.in: Admit Card for Group 2 Services Examination Out, Know Steps To Download.

"The imports of muskmelon seeds shall not exceed 1,200 metric tonnes. Imports shall be permitted up to August 31, 2024 and shall be allowed to importers on actual user basis only.

"Accordingly, DGFT invites fresh applications for authorisation for restricted import for muskmelon seeds," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

Also Read | Saraswati Temples in India: From Dakshina Mookambika to Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shaneeshwara, Mandirs Across The Country Dedicated to the Goddess of Knowledge.

The deadline for submitting online applications is February 22.

Only one application for import will be considered against one import-export code, and the applicant will be required to submit a valid chartered accountant certificate certifying the imports and the volume of processed seeds in their own manufacturing units for 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 (till the date of this public notice), the DGFT said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)