Sangareddy (Telangana), Jan 9 (PTI) A Telangana government official was found charred to death in a burnt car in Medak district on Monday, police said.

The car was found completely burnt on the outskirts of Venkatapur village of the district with the man's burnt body, they said.

During the course of investigation, the deceased was identified as a 45-year-old man, working as an Assistant Section Officer in Telangana State Secretariat at Hyderabad, a police official said.

A case of suspicious death was registered and police are investigating from all angles.

The body was shifted to the government hospital.

