New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Industry body FISME on Tuesday suggested the central and state governments that MSMEs be allowed to do home delivery of products during the lockdown hours to help the sector grow during the COVID-19 crisis.

It said India is home to about 6.3 crore micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which form the backbone of the economy and the second wave of the pandemic has adversely impacted the sector.

"In a time like this, we request the central and state governments to announce guidelines that will help sustain the livelihood of MSMEs," Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) said in a statement.

It also suggested removing "artificial" distinction between essential and non-essential goods and that MSMEs should be allowed to sell all products by home delivery only.

"This measure will help in ensuring jobs and continuity of economic activities. There shall be no restriction of intra state or inter-state movement of goods. No separate permission/e-passes is required for such movements," it said.

It further said states should treat e-commerce delivery personnel as frontline workers and accord priority to their vaccination.

"Allowing the delivery of all products during lockdowns, removing regulatory hurdles to achieve this, enabling the ease of doing business and prioritising vaccination for delivery personnel are some of the ways in which authorities can provide an impetus to MSMEs," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)