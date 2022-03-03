Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) Goods and Services Tax (GST) is gradually becoming complicated and it will require time to sort out the issues, a senior official of West Bengal's directorate of commercial taxes said on Thursday.

GST was introduced in the country in 2017 replacing the earlier sales tax regime.

"GST is not that simple as perceived. Today, GST is becoming complicated with each passing day. But it will take time for issues to be sorted out", Commissioner of the directorate of commercial taxes, Khalid A Anwar, said at an interactive session organised by MCCI here.

He said it is the endeavour of the directorate to help the business community.

"Some problems are there. These are compliance issues", Anwar added.

The official said there had been a persistent demand from the business community to reduce the rates but it is not possible for the directorate to change the GST structure.

Additional commissioner of the directorate, Nabanita Pal, said if there are issues with the GST portal, the department will escalate the issue with the GST Network.

MCCI president Rishabh Kothari said West Bengal, being a destination state, has benefited immensely from the imposition of GST.

He said GST collected in West Bengal in February 2022 was Rs 4414 crore, as against Rs 4335 crore in the same month in 2021. PTI dc

