Gurugram, Jul 18 (PTI) A couple has been arrested here for allegedly duping people of around Rs 2 crore by advertising luxury cars on an online marketplace, police said on Friday.

The accused, Jagmeet Singh and Amrita Kaur, lived together in a flat at Palam Hills Society in Sector 77, paying a monthly rent of Rs 50,000, they said.

Police said the duo used the proceeds of their crimes to buy jewellery, which they later sold in Delhi to fund their lavish lifestyle.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by a local on April 1, saying he was asked to pay Rs 50,000 as advance for a Fortuner car but was later defrauded.

A case was registered at the cyber-crime west police station, and the couple was arrested on Thursday, police said.

"During preliminary questioning, the accused admitted to 15 such fraud cases. They would contact sellers of luxury cars on OLX, pay a small amount to remove the original ad, then re-list the vehicles as owners to cheat buyers," said ACP (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan.

Amrita planned the frauds and uploaded the advertisements, while Jagmeet executed the deals. Jagmeet has previously been jailed for similar crimes -- 30 days in Bhondsi jail and 45 days in Jalandhar jail -- in separate cheating cases. Six other fraud cases are already registered against him, a senior officer said.

