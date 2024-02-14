New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd (GPIL) on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 77.39 crore during the third quarter ended December 2023, mainly due to lower income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,402.47 crore in the October-December 2022 period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income more than halved to Rs 154.82 crore over Rs 342.79 crore a year ago.

Its expenses stood at Rs 225.97 crore against Rs 355.59 crore a year ago.

GVK is an Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors, including energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.

