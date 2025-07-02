New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) EPC player Hartek on Wednesday said it has secured a contract worth Rs 138 crore from state-owned POWERGRID in Karnataka.

The contract is for development of a 400 kilovolt substation, the company said in a statement.

The scope of work involves design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing at the manufacturer's works, supply, unloading, storage, erection, testing, and commissioning, ensuring turnkey delivery of the AIS substation, it said.

"The development of the 400kV AIS Substation under the TBCB (Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding) route reinforces Hartek's expertise in delivering high-voltage transmission projects and aligns with our commitment to supporting India's renewable energy integration goals.

"This project will strengthen the national grid and accelerate the green energy transition, contributing meaningfully to the nation's sustainable growth story," Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO of Hartek Group, said.

Hartek is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company in the power & renewable infrastructure sector.

