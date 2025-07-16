Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) The Haryana government is leading major advancements in land administration, including a large-scale mapping programme, boundary demarcation with Uttar Pradesh, and the implementation of a fully paperless property registration system, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Chairing a comprehensive review meeting with all deputy commissioners, financial commissioner revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra emphasised the timely execution of all critical projects.

According to an official statement, she directed officers to ensure the completion of Tatima Updation work - digitisation and verification of land parcel maps by August 2025.

The Tatima Updation Project focuses on the detailed sketching and mapping of land parcels, which is a crucial step toward achieving transparent and accurate land records.

Misra noted that the state is also on course to erect 1,221 boundary pillars between Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, in line with the directives of the Survey of India (SoI).

These efforts are focused on districts, including Panipat, Sonipat, Faridabad, Palwal, and Karnal. Maps based on SoI surveys have been shared with the respective districts, and funds have been released to execute the work effectively, she said.

Highlighting the importance of digitised land records, Misra reviewed the progress of establishing Modern Revenue Record Rooms (MRRRs) in districts.

She directed that all document verification of the digitised records be completed by August 15.

Misra announced that registration services in Haryana will soon become entirely paperless on the lines of the Passport Seva Kendra system. This step aims to enhance transparency, reduce delays, and improve the citizen experience.

She said new software has been developed which allows simultaneous mutation at the time of ownership registration.

This integration is expected to drastically reduce the pendency of mutation cases.

Misra said that under the new digital initiatives, a dedicated portal would be made and operational by August 2025.

This Revenue Court Case Management System will improve overall accountability, reduce pendency, and make land-related services faster and more accessible to the public.

She added that with this new initiative, the monitoring will be more transparent at the headquarters as well as the district level.

Misra also disclosed that demarcation processes across the state will soon be conducted through advanced rovers and directed all deputy commissioners to ensure staff training and procurement of equipment in advance.

The meeting was attended by Director, Consolidation of Land Holdings & Land Records, Yashpal, Special Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Rahul Hooda, Special Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Kamlesh Kumar Bhadoo, besides other officers from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

