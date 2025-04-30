Faridabad (Haryana), Apr 30 (PTI) An electrician died and his companion was injured when they were repairing a faulty lift at a factory in the Sarurpur area here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Jawahar Colony.

According to the police, Rajkumar and his companion went to the factory after receiving a call in the morning to repair a goods lift.

After reaching there, they began testing it. The lift malfunctioned while it was midway in its vertical guide rails. The duo who were on it came crashing down along with the lift.

Both were injured seriously and were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared Rajkumar dead, said police.

After learning about the incident, Rajkumar's family members alleged that the accident happened due to the negligence of the factory management.

Mujesar police station SHO Samer Singh, however, said they will take action only after receiving a complaint in the matter.

