Hisar, Jul 8 (PTI) A man died after falling off a roof, while two policemen were injured due to alleged stone-pelting during an incident involving a birthday party where loud music was being played in a residential area in Bharat Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

After receiving information about the noise, the police claim they went to stop the loud music which was being played at around 11.30 pm on Monday as part of a birthday party.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The youth were asked to stop the DJ and the music being played through speakers," HTM Police Station in-charge Naveen said.

When the cops approached, two young men allegedly climbed onto the roof of the house and suddenly jumped down. They were subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. A 22-year-old youth succumbed to his injuries, while another was taken from the civil hospital in Hisar to Agroha Medical College, the police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

However, the families of the two men allege that the police had chased them onto the roof. They claimed that the young man who died was beaten and then pushed, leading to his fall. However, the police denied these accusations.

The police also alleged that stones were thrown at them during the incident, injuring two officers. Following this development, tensions rose in the area.

Meanwhile, the women in the house where the birthday party took place accused the police of entering their home and assaulting family members, including women.

They also claimed that the police broke the CCTV cameras installed in the street to eliminate evidence against them, a charge the police denied as well.

After the youth's death, his family gathered at the civil hospital, chanting slogans and calling for the arrest of cops allegedly involved in the incident, and seeking action against them. They also staged a demonstration against the police.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)