Gurugram, Jul 21 (PTI) A wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 5000 and involved in multiple cases, including cow slaughter, has been arrested in Mewat district, Haryana Police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Dilshad of Sudaka village in the district.

Several severe criminal cases, including cow slaughter, are registered against Dilshad in Nuh, Palwal district and Rajasthan, police said.

A case under Arms Act is also registered against the accused at the Bahin police station in Palwal district. He was declared a fugitive in that case, they said.

Dilshad was arrested in his village by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Nuh police, police added.

