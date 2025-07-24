Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) Haryana Police made thorough security arrangements across the state to ensure that the Common Eligibility Test (CET) examination to be held on Saturday and Sunday is conducted peacefully and transparently.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur has issued necessary instructions to senior police officers in all district for the fair conduct of CET.

Also Read | Is NOIDA Tax-Free? Will Residents of Noida Not Have To Pay Tax From FY 2024-25? Check Who Gets Tax Exemptions and How.

On the day of the examination, prohibitory orders under Section 163 (power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 will be imposed and enforced within a 500 metre radius of all examination centres.

All district police chiefs will inspect the centres a day prior to the exam along with the respective deputy commissioners and will personally patrol on the day of the exam to ensure that the recruitment examination is conducted fairly and without any disruptions, it said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The state government has directed the deputy commissioners to appoint an adequate number of duty magistrates for the exam.

Haryana Police said a large number of candidates will arrive at the respective stations by train or bus the evening before the exam and then travel via auto-rickshaws and taxis to hotels and lodges near the examination centres. Additional traffic duties have been directed to be deployed to avoid disorder due to the crowd.

Kapur has also directed the district police to establish checkpoints and inspect all suspicious vehicles arriving from outside the city starting from the evening before the exam. This activity will continue until the completion of the examination.

The concerned officers have been instructed to ensure that only authorised persons are allowed entry into the examination centres. Invigilators inside the examination halls will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or electronic gadgets.

No vehicles will be allowed to park within a 200 metre radius of the examination centres and on the day of the exam, photocopy and printing shops near the centres have been ordered to remain closed.

During the examination, the district police will communicate exclusively through local wireless networks, as per instructions to the police.

Meanwhile, the DGP has appealed to the citizens of the state, candidates, and their guardians to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activity by dialling '112' emergency helpline or the local police.

He assured that Haryana Police is fully committed to ensuring that CET-2025 is conducted in a fair and peaceful manner.

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had conducted a review of arrangements for the CET examination. The exams are to be conducted for the "Group-C" posts recruitment under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

Saini had appealed to the general public "to avoid unnecessary travel on July 26 and 27, the days of the CET examination, in order to maintain a smooth and uninterrupted traffic system, thereby facilitating hassle-free movement for the candidates."

The chief minister had been informed by the officials during the meeting on Tuesday that approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are eligible to appear in the examination this year and a total of 834 examination centres have been set up across the state.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)