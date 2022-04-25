Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to Gayathri Raghuram, president of the Art and Cultural Wing of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and two others, who apprehended arrest in connection with a case registered against them by the Koyambedu police here in connection with a scuffle.

Justice G Jayachandran granted the relief to Raghuram, also an actress, and the others, subject to the condition that they should appear before the investigating officer in the case daily for 30 days.

The charge against her and others was that they had gotten into a scuffle with the VCK party men, when the latter's party leader garlanded the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Koyambedu on April 14, as part of Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebrations.

