New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a drive to check mosquito breeding at tourist spots and historical monuments, including Humayun's Tomb, Qutub Minar complex, National Zoological Park, Lotus Pond, and Sunder Nursery.

The campaign is part of a broader effort to eliminate the breeding of mosquitoes responsible for the spread of dengue, chikungunya, and malaria.

According to a statement, mosquito breeding was detected at 16 of these locations and all such sites were destroyed.

The MCD's Public Health Department also issued 16 legal notices and initiated six prosecutions for negligence under the vector-borne disease control guidelines.

"Historical monuments and tourist places are among the vulnerable spots for mosquito breeding due to water accumulation in open areas," a senior MCD official said. "By targeting these sites proactively, we aim to prevent outbreaks and protect both residents and visitors."

The MCD has also been conducting regular inspections at high-risk areas such as construction sites, parks and nurseries, government offices, police stations, DTC depots, and water bodies, the statement said.

The civic body has urged people and organisations to ensure no water stagnation occurs on their premises, emphasising that prevention at the source is the most effective way to fight vector-borne diseases.

