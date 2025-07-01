New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 10 per cent year-on-year to 5,53,963 units in June.

The company sold 5,03,448 units in June last year.

Domestic dispatches to dealers rose to 5,25,136 units last month, as compared to 4,91,416 units in the year-ago period, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Exports rose to 28,827 units last month as compared to 12,032 units in June last year.

The company also announced the launch of its new electric scooter VIDA VX2 in two trims priced at Rs Rs 64, 990 and Rs 59,490 respectively with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service).

Without BaaS, the two trims of the scooter are priced at Rs 1,09,990 and Rs 99,490 respectively.

