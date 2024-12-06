Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has vast potential for establishing small hydropower projects that could generate substantial revenue through Goods and Service tax (GST) besides contributing to the socio-economic development of the state, said Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Friday.

Chairing a high power committee meeting here to discuss the development of the hydel sector, he said that the initiative would also create employment opportunities and open avenues for enhancing the local economy.

The committee reviewed the status of power projects and explored solutions to address the challenges hindering the implementation of small hydropower projects of up to 25 MW, a statement issued here said.

The committee also discussed the reasons behind the prolonged delays in operationalising several hydropower projects and provided practical suggestions to expedite their implementation.

