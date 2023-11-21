Shimla, Nov 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Himcraft Corporation will set up 35 stalls at Dilli Haat in the second half of December this year, officials said on Tuesday.

These 35 stalls include five stalls by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) and 20 stalls by the State Rural Livelihood Mission.

Also Read | Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

A meeting in this regard was held by the Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena at Shimla. The artisans along with their name, art and craft and activities they excel in and would like to display them at Dilli Haat, would contact the Himcraft managing director and the heads of other participating departments immediately, a statement issued here said.

Also Read | 'Zombie Deer Disease' in US: Yellowstone National Park Registers First Known Case of Disease That Leaves Animals Confused and Drooling, Know Everything About It.

A committee has been constituted to take the final call in this regard. It was decided that Rs 3,000 per stall for two persons will be provided to meet their day-to-day expenses and each stakeholder department will share the name, address and bank details of the participants so that the amount can be deposited in their account.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is likely to participate in the event on December 18 and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be invited as the chief guest on December 30, the statement said.

It was also decided that the Language, Art and Culture Department will arrange for the cultural troupes during the event as per the schedule discussed in the meeting, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)