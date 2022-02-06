Kollam (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) A history-sheeter was injured on Sunday when the service revolver of a policeman allegedly went off accidentally. This happened when the police tried to take the 25-year-old criminal into custody near here.

The police said, "There are at least 25 cases against the history-sheeter in this district alone. Our team went to take him into custody in relation to a recent theft. But he attacked us. So, one of the officers took out a revolver after he brandished a knife. He tried to snatch the revolver but it fired accidentally," a senior police official told PTI.

Police said four officers were injured in the attack.

