Latest News | HMSI Launches BS-VI CD 110 Dream Motorcycle at Rs 62,729

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has launched BS-VI compliant CD 110 Dream bike in the country, with price starting at Rs 62,729 (ex-showroom).

The next generation of Honda's most affordable motorcycle in India now comes with various added features like engine start/stop switch, longer seat and tubeless tyres.

Also Read | Realme Smart TV First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM Via Flipkart & Realme.com.

"The iconic CD brand has been winning the trust of millions of customers globally since 1966. Taking forward the rich legacy, new CD 110 Dream BS-VI offers Honda's superior technology, delivers optimum performance, convenience and mileage," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.

Further strengthening company's BS-VI product portfolio in the market, the new CD 110 Dream will start arriving at sales network beginning this month, he added. PTI MSS

Also Read | Telangana Formation Day 2020: Date, History, Significance of The Day When India's Youngest State Was Officially Formed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)