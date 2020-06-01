Realme Smart TV First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM Via Flipkart & Realme.com

Realme Smart TV (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme, the Chinese technology brand entered into the Television segment by launching its first Smart TV in India last month. The recently launched Realme Smart TV will be made available for online sale for the first time since its launch. The Smart TV is slated to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com on June 2 at noon. Moreover, the company also confirmed that the Smart TV will also be made available through offline retailers. Realme 6s Sporting a 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched; Check Prices, Variants, Features Specifications.

The new Realme Smart TV is offered in two screen sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch. The Smart TV marks Realme's entry into the highly competitive budget smart television segment. The new Realme Smart TV will take on brands like Xiaomi, Vu, Blaupunkt and others. As far as the prices are concerned, the 32-inch version of the Realme Smart TV costs Rs. 12,999 whereas the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Enter into the brighter world of #RealPicture quality with Chroma Boost Picture Engine & peak brightness of up to 400nits, with #realmeSmartTV. Starting at ₹12,999, first sale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/n3vAbwuqXx and @Flipkart. Head here: https://t.co/DlFGuSmcWf pic.twitter.com/evVDunMEnW — realme Link (@realmeLink) June 1, 2020

Talking about the specifications, the Realme Smart TV will be made available in two sizes, wherein the resolution also varies according to the variant. The 32-inch variant of the Realme Smart TV comes with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels which is HD-Ready whereas the 43-inch variant offers FHD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Apart from the screen size and resolution, both the models feature the same set of specifications and features. Running Android TV 9 Pie OS, the Smart TV comes loaded with Google Play Store featuring apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

The Realme Smart TV gets 400 nits brightness, HDR10 Support, 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage for apps, MediaTek MSD6683 SoC and much more. The Realme Smart TV is using a four-speaker system with 24W of rated sound output. The system is equipped with two full-range drivers and two tweeters providing better sound experience with Dolby Audio and Bluetooth 5.0 support.