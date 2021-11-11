New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Honey production in the country has increased to 1.25 lakh tonnes during 2020-21 from 76,150 tonnes in 2013-14, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday.

The minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating the Kisan Bhawan and Beekeeper Conference at the Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland, according to an official statement.

Tomar said the Centre is committed to bringing change in the lives of small and medium farmers.

In this programme organised under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, Tomar said the climate of the North-East region is favourable for agriculture.

The area is ideal for the cultivation of horticultural crops, especially fruits and vegetables, flowers and spices, he added.

Keeping in view the interests of the small and marginal farmers of the North Eastern Region in horticulture, the Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland, was established under the Central Sector Scheme of the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry.

This institute was established for the development of horticulture and upliftment of the farmers.

Tomar highlighted that every year Rs 6,000 are being given as income support to the farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN).

The government is constantly making efforts to increase the income of small farmers, he added.

Describing beekeeping as an auxiliary area for increasing the income of farmers, Tomar said that Honey Mission has been started to bring sweet revolution and the central government has spent Rs 500 crore on it.

The provision has been made under the self-reliant India campaign.

Under the Government of India's plan to form 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organisations, FPOs of honey-producing farmers are also being created.

To test honey properly, labs have been set up in many places in the country and processing facilities are also being increased.

Tomar said that the production of honey in the country in 2020-21 has increased to 1.25 lakh tonnes from 76,150 tonnes in 2013-14.

The export of honey in the year 2020-21 has increased to 60,000 tonnes from 28,000 tonnes in the year 2013-14.

Tomar stressed that beekeeper farmers should be provided good prices for their produce.

