Shimla, May 8 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government intends to cultivate high quality fruit plants by adopting modern technology for better plant health and productivity, horticulture minister Jagat Singh Negi said.

Negi is heading a delegation to Australia to study modern technology for growing fruit plants on a large scale.

The minister said at present, most of the fruit plants in the state were brought up through traditional methods, besides being imported from other parts of the country. In the absence of modern technology, plants are susceptible to many diseases, a statement issued here said.

The team visiting Australia would study the modern techniques being adopted for plant health management in the country such as screening, testing, cleaning and maintenance of exotic plants and other latest methodologies which will help the horticulturists to enhance their income.

The state horticulture minister is accompanied by Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta and Director Horticulture Sandeep Kadam.

Discussions were also scheduled with the Chief Plant Health Officer of the State of Victoria and the Strawberry Industry Certification Authority (VSICA). The delegation is likely to visit and discuss the nursery registration programme at Elizabeth Agricultural Institute laboratories in Sydney and at the fruit nurseries.

Negi said that this tour would help in bringing Australian technology to Himachal Pradesh and the horticulturists of the state will also be able to establish modern laboratories to prepare high quality plants.

